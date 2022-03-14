Buttigieg visits with trucker, tours her rig

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted video a recent visit with a truck driver to his Twitter account. He toured the rig and asked questions about the life of the driver, who was only identified as “Lola.”

This tour comes on the heels of Buttigieg pledging to help truck divers with an issue that has plagued the industry for decades: A lack of safe parking.

Buttigieg acknowledged last week during a hearing of the Environment and Public Works Senate Committee that a lack of safe truck parking is a serious issue that must be addressed.

“If you talk with any truck driver, it’s not only an issue of convenience, it’s an issue of safety,” Buttigieg said. “And, I might add, with the idling that goes on, it’s even an issue of emissions.”

View the video of Buttigieg and Lola below.

Had the chance to tour and ride with Lola, one of the many truck drivers getting essential goods to every community across the country. pic.twitter.com/KX6hwiBIZw

— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 9, 2022