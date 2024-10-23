I-285 reopens after big rig fire shuts down all lanes in Dunwoody, Ga.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — All lanes have reopened after a semi-truck crash and subsequent fire closed all westbound lanes of I-285 through Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the crash was reported between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire crews worked to put out the flames as quickly as possible. Once the blaze was under control the truck was moved to the side of the road and the interstate was reopened.
Investigators have not shared details of what led to the accident, if anyone was injured or the names of the trucking company.
This is an on-going story.