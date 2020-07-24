Alabama-based carrier acquires Arkansas’ Diamond State Trucking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — PS Holdco LLC (PS Logistics) announced July 21 that it has acquired substantially all assets of Diamond State Trucking Inc., RDA Tractor LLC and RDA Trailer LLC (collectively, Diamond State Trucking). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Diamond State Trucking, headquartered in Malvern, Arkansas, was founded in 1928 and has an exemplary safety record. The company has established a base of long-term customers and has a goal of delivering personalized and professional cost-saving service to those customers. Diamond State Trucking operates a state-of-the-art, well maintained fleet, allowing for reduced downtime and better fuel economy. The experienced management team focuses on safety, performance and customer service, and the strong family atmosphere supports the company’s mission, drivers and long-term customers.

The acquisition will further strengthen PS Logistics’ operations in the Southeast U.S. and provide it with an additional terminal in Malvern, Arkansas.

“We are proud to welcome Diamond State to the PS Logistics family of companies” said Houston Vaughn, president of PS Logistics.

“Diamond State has a great culture, quality drivers and a long-standing tradition of excellent customer service,” Vaughn continued. “We look forward to working with their excellent drivers and experienced operations team to continue their great culture and strong customer service.”

The Diamond State Trucking acquisition continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with families and owners within the flatbed trucking segment. Since 2012, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 18 trucking and brokerage operations.

“I am happy to be partnering with PS Logistics,” said Rodney Allen, president and owner of Diamond State Trucking.

“Diamond State has a proud heritage dating back to 1928 when it began with one mule-drawn wagon that hauled coal. Today, we serve the U.S. with a modern fleet of equipment, and I look forward to continued growth and maintaining our best-in-class customer service,” Allen said. “We have one of the highest retention rates in the country for drivers who believe in customer service, reliability and timely deliveries. We look forward to what the future holds for our combined company and our industry.”