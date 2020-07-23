ArcBest awarded Samsara’s 2020 Top Fleet award for Fleet Innovator

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest, a provider of supply-chain logistics solutions, has received a 2020 Top Fleet award for Fleet Innovator from Samsara, a provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The Fleet Innovator award is given to a fleet that offers technology-forward solutions using telematics and API (application programming interface) integrations to improve operations. Companies receiving this recognition must demonstrate the use of at least two different Samsara products to leverage real-time data and make a quantifiable impact on business operations.

“At ArcBest, we have a focus on technology, data, processes and efficiency, as well as using tech to help us better serve customers and provide a great experience,” said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer at ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. “We have a successful partnership with Samsara that has a meaningful business impact, and we are proud to receive the Fleet Innovator award for 2020.”

ArcBest and ArcBest Technologies began working with Samsara to meet electronic logging device (ELD) compliance requirements for ABF Freight, ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier. ELD technology synchronizes with a vehicle’s engine to record a driver’s off-duty and on-duty time, electronically recording hours of service and automatically transmitting the data to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The collaboration effort resulted in an innovative, customized digital platform. The technology includes an easy-to-use driver app and allows for operational efficiencies such as electronic daily vehicle inspection reports and real-time GPS, as well as a single dashboard that allows administrators to view data in one location.

“True innovation takes effort and requires strong collaboration and hard work,” Newcity said. “Our ongoing collaboration with Samsara has resulted in a solution that fits our unique business needs and helped us reduce complexity within our operations.”

ArcBest is among five Top Fleet winners for 2020; to view the full list of winners, click here.

“We’re continuously inspired by the leadership our customers, like ArcBest, have shown this year, especially given the unprecedented challenges of the past six months,” said Kiren Sekar, executive vice president of products and marketing for Samsara. “This year’s Top Fleets winners set the standard for fleets and exemplify innovation on the road. We’re excited to partner even further as we develop new technologies to help fleets improve efficiency, boost their bottom line, and keep their drivers safe.”