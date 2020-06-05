ATRI asks motor carriers to participate in annual operational costs data collection

Arlington, Va. — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking motor carriers to participate in the institute’s annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

Among the for-hire fleet metrics being requested by ATRI are driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums, and lease or purchase payments.

For-hire carriers and owner-operators are asked to provide full-year 2019 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data using ATRI’s data entry form, which is available for download here, by August 21. Confidential information is protected, and participating motor carriers will receive an advance copy of the full report.

Now in its 12th year, ATRI’s annual Operational Costs of Trucking report collects cost information derived directly from trucking fleets and owner-operators, and ATRI states that the report is among the organization’s most requested research studies. ATRI’s annual analysis is used as a key benchmarking tool by motor carriers of all sizes. Public sector agencies also utilize ATRI’s real-world data analysis to make better-informed transportation planning and infrastructure investment decisions.