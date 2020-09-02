Blume Global launches ambassador program to recognize top supply chain partners

PLEASANTON, Calif. — Blume Global, a provider of global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, has launched the Blume Global Ambassador Program. The goal of the program is to recognize Blume partners and customers representing some of the most innovative, customer-focused trucking companies in the supply chain community who are committed to advancing the industry through technology.

“Blume Global Ambassadors have proven their commitment to advancing the shipping industry and supply chain community as a whole by leveraging technology to digitize their part in the supply chain ecosystem. Ninety percent of trucking companies worldwide have less than 30 trucks and lack the resources to digitize their operations,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “We have made it our mission to provide them with the technology they need to improve operations, enhance visibility throughout the supply chain journey, and strengthen relationships between the trucking industry and the customers and facilities they rely on.”

The inaugural members of the Blume Ambassador Program include Alltrans, C&N Deliveries, Cargo Express International, Cougar Couriers, JAS Trucking, Lovatt Transport, MV Hudarin Service and United Freight & Logistics. Ambassadors are selected based on outstanding reputations in the shipping community, strong partnerships with customers, and the ability to meet or exceed reporting and on-time delivery performance metrics. These ambassadors are expected to provide crucial feedback to the Blume product development team regarding the trends, challenges and successes that they and their counterparts face in day-to-day operations.

“The right technology has the capability to transform a business. Blume Global provides JAS Trucking and our customers the tools we need to succeed in an industry that is evolving and adapting to a new digital landscape,” said John Madison of JAS Trucking. “While we have experienced and seen significant change during the 20-plus years JAS Trucking has been in business, the value that Blume provides, including electronic document management, automatic invoicing and access to new business, is key to us remaining competitive in the trucking and supply chain industries. We look forward to continuing our relationship in the years to come.”

Blume Global recognizes the significant role that trucking companies play in international freight not only in the movement of goods, but also in providing visibility needed to enable shippers to understand and address risks. The Blume platform enables customers, from shippers to 3PLs to ocean carriers, to have a single point of connectivity to their domestic and international network of trucking companies. Similarly, the trucking companies have the same single connectivity to all of their customers.

In addition, Blume CarrierGo provides trucking companies with the ability to digitize operations enabling more efficient use of assets, communicating digitally with customers to accept tenders, manage documents, schedule appointments, provide real-time tracking with electronic proof of delivery and send digital invoices. Blume Global partners with ocean carriers, air cargo carriers, trucking companies, railroads, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps and warehouses in more than 130 countries.

Click here for more information about the Global Ambassador program.