Compliance 10-4 provides compliance, regulatory services to logistics carriers

LAKELAND, Fla. — U.S. companies that are required to maintain a compliant Department of Transportation (DOT) number must fulfill specific, complex regulatory requirements, including demonstrating both safety in operations and a highly sophisticated administrative capability. While safety is the primary focus of operators, the record keeping and regulatory reporting can be confusing and time-consuming.

“As part of getting America back to work, Compliance 10-4 has launched with the goal of freeing drivers and safety personnel of the administrative regulatory burdens so they can focus on moving freight as quickly and as safely as possible while still knowing their operating model is DOT compliant,” said Ernie Langston, one of Compliance 10-4’s three founding partners.

Part of the launch includes rolling out a new Compliance Management System (CMS).

“We have spent over six months and several million dollars building a state-of-the-art technology platform that puts Compliance 10-4 immediately at the front of vendors in this space, even during the 2020 pandemic while other companies have been laying off workers, we have been hiring as part of our commitment to delivering on the promise of getting America back to work,” said David Lady, another founding partner.

In conjunction with full white-glove compliance services, Compliance 10-4 brings strong mobile and IoT technology to the table.

“We are a technology company first, and in revisioning the steps and mechanism surrounding motor carrier safety, we have brought free technology to the market to assist in regulatory safety monitoring and reporting,” said Mark Rupert, the final of the three principles working to launch Compliance 10-4.

Compliance 10-4, officially launched June 1, provides professional and administrative services to DOT-compliant logistics firms. Services include Driver Qualification File management, 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, MCS-150, IFTA, URC, HVUT | 2290, ELD and advanced file management technology.