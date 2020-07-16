Convoy’s dedicated freight makes it easier for owner-operators, small fleets to find loads

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
5
Loading Freight on Trailer
Motor carriers of all sizes, as well as owner operators, can now bid on dedicated freight contracts through Convoy’s mobile app.

SEATTLE — Digital freight network Convoy now offers nationwide dedicated freight through its mobile app, allowing carriers to bid on dedicated freight contracts that can last up to six months. The new feature is designed to reduce the time carriers spend securing individual loads, enabling smaller carriers and owner-operators to focus on driving and generating revenue.

“Small fleets and owner-operators comprise the vast majority of carriers in the U.S. and we are proud to provide them with access to the same dedicated freight opportunities that larger fleets have enjoyed for years,” said Amir Pelleg, senior director of product for Convoy. “With freight demand experiencing extreme volatility as the economy adapts to a new normal, it is vital for all carriers to have easy access to predictable and consistent work.”

Approximately 90% of carriers in the U.S. have 10 or fewer trucks. These owner-operators and small fleets can spend up to 10 hours each week searching for individual loads to keep their trucks full. That equates to 520 working hours each year spend not driving and not earning. Dedicated loads offer carriers guaranteed revenue with consistent work hauling the same shipment along the same route. Historically, dedicated freight has been reserved for large or medium-size carriers because of the perception that small carriers are less reliable. Convoy uses machine learning and automation to identify reliable drivers and fleets.

“Many customers and brokers will ask you, ‘Do you have 20 trailers?’ in order to access their dedication contracts. And for us, with only six trucks, that would be impossible to secure those contracts,” said Inderjit Gill of JSG Logistics, a Freemont, California-based owner-operator who has been working with Convoy since 2019. “But the fact that Convoy closed that bridge and made it possible so we could be known as a dedicated carrier on a dedicated route has saved our business during turbulent times. Thanks to Convoy, we don’t need to have a huge business in place to be part of a dedicated workflow.”

Using Convoy’s mobile app, all carriers can search for and bid on dedicated freight contracts that include as many as 40 live and drop loads every week, for up to six months. Once a carrier wins a dedicated freight contract, Convoy’s automated system will send loads directly through the app.

“This is the first time we’ve had access to dedicated freight. As a small operation, we’ve never been able to access anything like this from the traditional brokers we’ve worked with,” said Kenia Vazquez of KRV Transport, a San Antonio, Texas-based carrier who has been working with Convoy since 2018. “Dedication gives me peace of mind that I don’t have to be constantly looking for new shipments. With dedicated freight I know I’m going to have the loads I want and that I need to keep my business running.”

Gaining dedicated freight contracts gives owner-operators and small fleet owners added stability, providing assured income during a time of uncertainty as the U.S. faces a global pandemic.

“Right now, about 20% of our shipments that we do with Convoy are dedicated, and I hope to grow this with more of my business increasingly being dedicated,” said Eliza Cruz of Beep Beep trucking, a Sacramento, California-based owner-operator who has been working with Convoy since 2016. “Drivers want to be able to book their shipments a week in advance. With dedicated freight, we don’t spend a lot of time looking for freight and we can focus solely on driving.”

Previous ArticlePhoenix freeway reopens after closure due to chemical fire
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck at Warehouse 1

May Trucking Conditions Index numbers bounce back sharply from April low, but still negative...

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index reading for May rebounded from its worst-ever level in April to a reading of -5.19. While much improved,...
Loading Freight

ACT Research’s freight, commercial vehicle forecasts for July show glimmer of hope

COLUMBUS, Ind. — ACT Research’s July freight forecast and commercial vehicle outlook reports, released earlier this week, continue to reflect the impact of COVID-19...
Big Green Semi

Trucks moved almost 12 billion tons of freight across America last year, ATA report...

ARLINGTON, Va. — The trucking industry generated $791.7 billion in revenue in 2019, moving 11.84 billion tons of freight, according to ATA American Trucking...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here