Echo, TruckPark partner to offer discounted parking for commercial drivers

CHICAGO — Echo Global Logistics Inc., a provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, and TruckPark Inc., a provider of truck parking and travel guidance services, announced a strategic partnership to offer EchoDrive Preferred members access to TruckPark’s network of overnight commercial truck-parking resources at a discounted rate. The goal of the partnership is to provide an efficient and cost-effective way for truck drivers to find, reserve, and pay for guaranteed, secure parking in real time.

EchoDrive Preferred is a complement to Echo’s proprietary EchoDrive web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, manage, track and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform’s load-management tool and document-upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized and help drivers get back on the road faster.

Through the partnership with TruckPark, EchoDrive Preferred members will be eligible for parking at discounted rates, including 50% off for owner/operator fleets of one to five trucks and 25% off for company drivers and carriers with six or more trucks.

“At Echo, we’re continuously working to simplify the lives of those in our carrier and driver community, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Dave Menzel, the company’s president and chief operating officer. “As the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact truck drivers across the country, we’re proud to partner with TruckPark to help EchoDrive Preferred members save time and money when searching for parking.”

Jay Gustafson, senior vice president of marketplace solutions for Echo, said the company realizes that finding safe, secure overnight parking is not always an easy task for drivers.

“A recent survey of Echo drivers showed that on average, they spend about 11 hours a month looking for parking, a substantial amount of time they could instead be using to earn money on the road,” Gustafson said. “By reducing the time it takes for drivers to secure parking, this partnership can truly help EchoDrive Preferred members earn more money over the course of a year.”

Echo’s management said the addition of TruckPark’s services will strengthen the relationships Echo has with its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers and help to attract new carriers as well.

“At TruckPark, our company is predicated on providing the best experience for truck drivers, which includes the health and safety of drivers as well as the security of their payloads,” said TruckPark CEO Anthony Petitte. “Having access to Echo’s vast carrier network gives us the ability to greatly enhance the driver experience.”

Joshua Walls, chief operating officer for TruckPark, concurred.

“Through this partnership with Echo, we’re excited to continue our mission to revolutionize the trucking industry by providing even more drivers with our comprehensive app,” he said.