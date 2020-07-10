Find out how to become an owner-operator through OOIDA’s ‘Truck to Success’ online business series

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Interested in the ins and outs of being an owner-operator? The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has scheduled an online training series to help those interested in starting a small trucking business.

“Truck to Success,” scheduled for Oct. 26-28, offers three days of intensive training classes to help professional drivers take their first steps toward becoming an owner-operator. The live video conferences will feature participant interaction with trucking experts who are dedicated to helping drivers become successful business owners.

“For a variety of reasons, many businesses tend to fail within the first year of operating,” a July 8 press release from OOIDA stated. “Let us help you navigate through the change from a company driver to an owner-operator, or simply help with your desire to have a more successful business.”

To help improve new owner-operators’ chances for success, the “Truck to Success” series outlines the steps of transitioning from a company driver to an independent contractor.

Topics will include:

Developing a business plan that works for you;

Buying a new or used truck;

Equipment financing;

Insurance;

Pros and cons of running under your own authority or leasing on to a carrier;

New-entrant safety audits and compliance reviews;

Drug and alcohol testing requirements;

Permits and licensing;

Taxes and business structures;

Brokers and factoring; and

Current issues affecting the industry.

Registration is open to anyone, and OOIDA membership is not required. The cost is $250 for each participant with the option of adding a guest for $150, but only for those that require an additional, separate login.

For more information or to register for the training series, click here.