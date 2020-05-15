First week of May shows signs of recovery for truckload volumes

For the first time since late March, rates rose on most high-traffic lanes during the week of May 4-10, according to a report by DAT.

Load posts on the DAT One network also continued to climb, with businesses reopening in some states and produce season increasing the demand for truckload shipments. Prices and load-to-truck ratios remain low, but freight markets appear to have turned the corner.

The charts below, courtesy of DAT, show the national average rates for the month to date, including fuel surcharges.