Fleet Advantage’s Griffin, McMahon earn National Private Truck Council’s CTP accreditation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage, a company that provides leasing solutions, asset management and strategic consulting for clients operating Class 8 truck fleets, congratulates James Griffin, the company’s chief operating officer and chief technology officer, and Brian McMahon, vice president of strategic fleet solutions, for achieving their 2020 Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) accreditation from the National Private Truck Council (NPTC).

Griffin has more than 24 years of experience in technology development and strategic planning for technological and informational organizations. His expertise in software development helps him serve clients and provide them with the best solutions for lifecycle asset management. He works to lower overall costs for transportation fleets based on data and insight provided by Fleet Advantage’s analytics platform, ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software).

Progressing through multiple roles within Fleet Advantage, McMahon is now responsible for providing solutions for lifecycle asset management and financing of Class 8 tractors and trailers. Before becoming vice president of strategic fleet solutions, he held roles as a data analyst on the transaction management team, where he was responsible for all data analytics and pricing models. McMahon has completed fleet studies with millions of miles worth of data and helped build and structure opportunities based on the fleet’s performance data.

CTP graduates are recognized yearly at NPTC’s annual conference; however, the 2020 group of graduates will be recognized at the 2021 conference due to the COVID-19 postponement.

“The CTP accreditation sets the highest industry standards for transportation professionals,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage.

“We take pride in the number of CTP-credentialed professionals we employ at Fleet Advantage, as we strive to continuously maintain the highest level of seasoned executives in the marketplace who can leverage their knowledge and expertise to support our clients and their needs,” he continued. “We are saddened that we had to forgo (NPTC’s) annual conference and awards ceremony this year but look forward to future NPTC events and the show in 2021.”