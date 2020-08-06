Heartland Express earns carrier of the year, platinum award for on-time service from FedEx Express

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Heartland Express Inc. has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2020 (June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020). The Iowa-based carrier, which serves customers with shipping lanes throughout the U.S., was recognized with FedEx Express’ Platinum Award for 99.96% On-Time Service and the Core Carrier of the Year award.

“To receive both of these awards from one of Heartland Express’ top customers for multiple years is truly an honor and speaks to Heartland’s motto of ‘Service for Success,’” said Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express.

Heartland Express has received the Core Carrier of the Year” award from FedEx Express 13 times in the last 14 years. This year’s recognition has earned Heartland Express the title for 10 years in a row. Heartland Express has reached nearly perfect service levels, at 99.96% on time, for more than 17,000 shipments during the fiscal year.

“This year specifically, was one of the most difficult and challenging years given the impacts of COVID-19 on our country. The truck drivers of America banded together to ensure critical shipments and the American supply chain kept moving at all times,” Gerdin said.

“The level of service that is represented by these awards was crucial for our nation during these uncertain times but is the same level of service that this partnership has delivered since 2002,” he continued. “The collective collaboration among the employees of Heartland Express and FedEx Express is truly amazing, and we look forward to many more successful years together.”