Jill Maschmeier awarded TCA’s 2020 safety professional of the year award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named Jill Maschmeier, director of safety and compliance for National Carriers Inc., as the 2020 TCA Safety Professional of the Year – Clare C. Casey Award recipient. The announcement was made during TCA’s Virtual Safety & Security Meeting on Wednesday, June 24.

This honor is bestowed upon a trucking-industry professional whose actions and achievements have made a profound contribution to enhancing safety on North America’s highways.

“Jill’s motto is that every day we always can learn something that we can pass on to our co-workers and family,” shared Mike Rinehart, vice president of finance for National Carriers Inc, adding that the motto is especially true during the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic.

“She is also working for education and safety awareness during the current COVID-19 crisis,” Rhinehart added.

While Maschmeier had no prior safety or department of transportation experience before beginning her role as director of safety and compliance for National Carriers Inc. in 2000, Rhinehart said her work ethic has catapulted her into a knowledgeable safety expert.

“National had an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating (when Maschmeier took the position), but within a year she invited the FMCSA back in and [we] earned a ‘satisfactory’ rating and a letter of recommendation from the DOT,” Rhinehart said.

“Jill has led by example for the cause of highway safety for both the motoring public and in particular for freight transportation,” said Ed Kentner, director of National Carriers Inc. “Participating in multiple areas, she teaches, practices and promotes a strong safety culture in every environment she is involved in.”

In addition to serving as a TCA Safety Council officer since 2019, Maschmeier has been named Kansas Motor Carrier Association’s 2016 Safety Professional of the Year. She has also served as a member of the Women in Trucking Image Team, served on the Southwest Kansas Safety Council and has partnered with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to educating others about electronic logging devices.

Maschmeier is North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certified (10- and 30-hour courses), as well as a certified purchasing manager and licensed insurance adjuster. She has spoken during TCA meetings, and she has also shared her extensive knowledge at the FMCSA’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit, the Women In Trucking Conference, the Transportation Mega Conference and more.

“Jill has demonstrated that by partnering with the state and federal levels and improving communication and education, we all win,” Rinehart said.

Jim Franck, president of National Carriers Inc., agrees.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved honor,” he said.

Nominees for TCA’s Safety Professional of the Year award must exemplify leadership and demonstrate the goals of protecting lives and property in the motor-transportation industry while serving their company, the industry and the motoring public. The award is named for Clare Casey, a safety professional who actively served TCA from 1979 to 1989. He was devoted to ensuring that truckload-safety professionals build a strong safety network and was instrumental in forming the first annual Safety & Security Division meeting in 1982. The first Clare C. Casey Award was presented in 1990, one year after Casey’s death.

To learn more about the award, visit www.truckload.org/safety-professional-of-the-year.