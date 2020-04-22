Kentucky carrier increases hazard pay for drivers in response to COVID-19

Somerset, Ky. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CoreTrans LLC, based in Somerset, Ky., has recently announced an increase of 5 cents per mile (CPM). The company says this boost is to compensate and thank drivers for the potential risk of infection as they work to keep America’s supply chain connected. With this increase, drivers can earn up to 49 CPM while also enjoying a full range of benefits and advantages. CoreTrans drivers can make up to 49 CPM (based on experience) plus an additional 5 CPM Hazard pay.

In addition to the pay increase, CoreTrans offers $2,000 paid orientation, a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and excellent equipment. Other advantages feature full benefits including health, dental, vision, life, 401k and paid vacation; 100% no-touch freight; no forced dispatch to NYC; and a pet and rider policy. Drivers have additional earning potential with CoreTrans’ $3,500 referral bonus and .5 CPM raises every six months with no cap.