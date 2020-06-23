Kenworth Sales Company-Las Vegas relocates to spacious, newly constructed facility

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kenworth Sales Company-Las Vegas, a full-service dealership, has relocated to a larger, newly constructed facility to meet increasing Kenworth customer demands due to residential and commercial growth in the greater Las Vegas area.

The 67,000-square-foot facility features a 27,500-square-foot service department with 26 service bays and two-hour truck diagnosis through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane; 24-hour towing service is available. The 3,300-square-foot visual parts display is supported by a large, fully stocked parts warehouse that offers ample inventory. In addition, the new facility features an indoor truck showroom and a comfortable lounge for drivers, indoor truck showroom. There is also a fuel island on site that is available to customers and the general public.

“As Kenworth Sales Company celebrates its 75th anniversary as a commercial truck dealer, it’s fitting that we’re moving our Las Vegas dealership to a brand-new facility that will better serve our customers operating in the surrounding Las Vegas area,” said Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Company president. “Our new state-of-the-art facility is nearly four times larger than our previous location and offers more than double the number of service bays, which will assist our efforts in maximizing uptime for our customers, while providing a better overall experience for those who visit the dealership.”

Kenworth Sales Company-Las Vegas is now located at 4830 Donovan Way in North Las Vegas, approximately 3.5 miles from the old location. The new dealership is on an 8-acre site and is highly visible and accessible from Interstate 15, a major trucking route that connects Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Kenworth Sales Company, founded in 1945, operates a total of 23 locations in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.