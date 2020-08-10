Kleinschmidt delivers business connectivity to Convoy’s nationwide digital freight network

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Kleinschmidt Inc., a provider of EDI (electronic data interchange) and supply-chain-integration solutions, has announced a technology partnership with Convoy, a digital freight network that uses machine learning and automation to connect shippers and carriers to move millions of truckloads.

The collaboration, announced Aug. 5, provides Convoy with EDI connectivity solutions to more deftly satisfy the electronic document requirements of the digital freight process, such as shipper tenders, offer acceptance and invoicing. Through this business connection to shippers and shipping partners, Convoy can refine and expedite sending, receiving, and interpreting documents and data to help carriers find a wider variety of loads.

Using a single point-to-point connection to Kleinschmidt, shippers can seamlessly utilize Convoy’s digital freight network to expand capacity, book trucks and track shipments with full support for maintaining the efficiency and standards of their existing EDI and document workflows. Carriers that use Convoy to find and haul loads can, in turn, take advantage of opportunities to identify, bid on and win loads from an expanded array of shippers taking advantage of Convoy’s digital freight network.

“Our mission has been to help companies bridge gaps in data within the freight transportation industry,” said Dan Heinen, CEO of Kleinschmidt. “When Convoy approached us to help them fully integrate the traditional EDI document workflow into their transportation ecosystem and application, we jumped at the chance to leverage our expertise in making Convoy’s digital freight process seamless and frictionless for shippers and carriers without interrupting the way they’re currently doing business.”