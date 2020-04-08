Landstar breaks ground on new orientation facility for its owner-operators

CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Landstar recently broke ground for the construction of a new 8,000-square-foot orientation center in Carnesville, Georgia. The building is planned for Landstar’s business capacity owners (BCOs), the company’s term for its independent owner-operators under exclusive lease agreements. It will include two classrooms, a conference room and several amenities including laundry, showers and break rooms for BCOs. There also will be a secured parking lot for more than 120 tractor-trailer combinations and 70 additional passenger vehicles.

The Landstar orientation center currently located in Jefferson, Georgia, will close Aug. 31. The new center in Carnesville is expected to open in September 2020.

In the above photo, Andy Hardaker project manager at Elkins Construction, left, is shown with Rocco Davanzo, Landstar Transportation Logistics executive vice president of capacity development, at the new site.