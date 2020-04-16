Melton Truck Lines surprise driver with veteran inspired truck

Melton Truck Lines surprise veteran driver Rueben Roy with a new rig.

Speaker:

No, you’re good. So, we all wanted to surprise you …

Speaker:

Congratulations. Yay.

Speaker:

… On your new truck.

Rueben Roy:

(bleep) I love you and I hate you at the same time. Just so you know.

Speaker:

I love it.

Speaker:

Well, hop up there. Take a look. Come on. Let me hold this for you.

Rueben Roy:

Y’all have no idea.

Speaker:

Go check it out.

Rueben Roy:

Oh, man. Hell yeah. My hands are shaking right now.

Speaker:

I can tell they are. Love it.

Rueben Roy:

What’s up dude?

Speaker:

Hey, dad.

Rueben Roy:

Hey, look. Daddy’s new truck.

Speaker:

Whoa. That’s your new truck?

Rueben Roy:

Yep. That’s daddy’s new truck. I just got it. See look. See everybody… Look, look. Everybody, all the people they all came out to congratulate me as well. See.

Speaker:

Wow.

Rueben Roy:

Yeah. Yes. So, daddy will give you a ride in it when I come up there. I got to call my mom too.

Speaker:

Oh, yeah.

Rueben Roy:

I got to call my mom. Yo, this is dope.

Rueben Roy:

Look, check. Daddy’s new truck.

Speaker:

That’s bomb.

Rueben Roy:

So, I got something to show you.

Speaker:

Okay.

Rueben Roy:

I got a new truck. I got a new truck.

Speaker:

Oh, you got the truck.

Rueben Roy:

I got the truck.

Speaker:

Oh yeah. That is cool.

Rueben Roy:

Yep.

Speaker:

Reuben, what’s up brother? Congratulations on the new truck. You have no idea how hard it was not to tell you, man. But there’s not a better dude out there that deserves it in my opinion. Congratulations and thank you for everything you do for our country, continue to do for our country and everything you do for all your fellow mountain guys. Pleasure to have you as a buddy and it’s even bigger pleasure to have you as a brother. Congratulations, man.

Riley:

Hey, Reuben. It’s Riley. I do the planning out of Texas, a 10 year army medic veteran. Congrats on your new sweet whip carrying that big bird around town. So, treat her good and again, congrats.

Mike:

Hi, this is Mike. I’ve been driving one of the Eco trucks here for three years. It’s been a real pleasure to do so and I’m very proud to do so and I want to congratulate you, Ruben, and looks like you are the one that won the new truck and you’re going to enjoy riding around out there. You’re going to get a lot of attention and congratulations.

Speaker:

Reuben, congratulations, man. Welcome to the club, brother.