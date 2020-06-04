Musket Corp. opens new DEF facility to serve customers in Orlando, Florida

HOUSTON — Musket Corp., the trading and logistics arm of the Love’s family of companies, has opened a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) wholesale bulk rack in Orlando, Florida. The wholesale bulk rack is the company’s first DEF terminal in Florida and its 18th in the U.S.

“Opening this facility in the Orlando market allows us to better service our customers,” said Brian Hoover, general manager of DEF for Musket. “It was critical to add more supply to our growing demand within the Southeast of the country. This facility will support truckers at regional Love’s Travel Stops, in addition to providing 24/7/365 reliable access to key market segments, such as wholesale oil and gas distributorships.”

The Orlando production terminal has an associated seven-car rail spur and 250,000 gallons of storage capacity with room to add more as the market dictates. Earlier this year, Musket opened plants in Elmendorf, Texas, and Centralia, Washington.

DEF converts harmful emissions to nitrogen and water. Widespread use of DEF began in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act of 2010. Since then, diesel engine manufacturers have relied on selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce emissions from exhaust gases. DEF, which is composed of 32.5% automotive grade urea and 67.5% de-ionized water, is injected into hot exhaust gas to convert it into nitrogen and water.

Musket began producing DEF in 2014 to address increasing market demand. Musket’s mission is to offer a reliable product to meet customers’ growing demand in conjunction with reducing empty mileage driven to source the product. Musket offers a flexible 24/7/365 operation, stable supply and product integrity. The company’s DEF terminals use best-in-class procedures, producing the highest-quality product meeting the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22241 standards.

DEF is available alongside diesel at Love’s Travel Stops nationwide.