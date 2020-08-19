NFI Industries, Blue Yonder team up to offer on-the-spot price quotes, freight capacity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., and CAMDEN, N.J. — NFI Industries has collaborated with Blue Yonder to offer on-the-spot price quoting and freight capacity through an integration with Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution.

As freight capacity tightens, the ability to find the right carrier at the right price becomes increasingly difficult. Using Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution, NFI will be able to provide real-time price quotes based on market dynamics, while also securing the necessary freight capacity.

NFI will also extend its reach to more shippers through Blue Yonder’s transportation management solution, which has a large portfolio of customers. The dynamic price-discovery solution can be seamlessly adopted by existing Blue Yonder transportation management customers. By syncing their technologies, Blue Yonder and NFI will help increase profitability for shippers and carriers.

NFI serves customers across a variety of industries, and is dedicated to providing customized, engineered solutions that help businesses succeed. In addition to specialized non-asset logistics solutions, NFI’s integrated services span dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, global logistics and real estate services.

“Collaborating with the right technology partners has been key in elevating the customer experience we have been able to deliver and to NFI’s growth,” said David Broering, president of non-asset solutions for NFI. “Our partnership has generated new ways for us to engage customers, enabled us to better help shippers continually improve, and established a more reliable and sustainable foundation that allows NFI to be more efficient, agile, and innovative.”

Blue Yonder’s dynamic price discovery solution is built on the company’s Luminate Platform, powered by Microsoft Azure. Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources — spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems — to leverage both artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“We’re excited to be working with NFI to help them grow their leadership position in the freight marketplace,” said Terry Norton, vice president of 3PL and transportation for Blue Yonder. “The ability to obtain real-time pricing and capacity using the dynamic pricing discovery solution will allow NFI to grow its non-asset based carrier business while providing these carriers with the ability to meet their business needs to get goods where they need to be at a predictable price.”