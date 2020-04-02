Ongoing pandemic prompts PACCAR to extend worldwide production suspension

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PACCAR Inc. will extend the suspension of truck and engine production at its factories worldwide until April 20 as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was originally suspended until April 6.

The company will review future actions on a regular basis. PACCAR will continue to provide aftermarket support to its customers who deliver medical supplies, food and essential infrastructure services to communities.

PACCAR’s financial results for 2020 will be impacted by lower production schedules due to changes in customer demand and the impact of government regulations or mandates. The company will provide a business update and first-quarter results during the earnings call scheduled for April 21.

“PACCAR’s excellent balance sheet, experienced leadership team and outstanding employees will contribute to the company successfully managing through this difficult period,” said CEO Preston Feight.

