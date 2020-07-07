Participating merchants now offer fuel discount for truckers using WEX account

Truck drivers can receive discounts on fuel through participating merchants using their WEX fuel account.

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX, a provider of financial technology services, recently notified its trucking customers that they now have access to WEX’s fuel discount network. Through the fuel discount network, participating WEX merchants offer savings on truck fuel purchases at thousands of participating locations across the U.S.

The network, part of WEX’s new WEX EDGE business savings network, helps reduce costs for trucking companies as they continue to make deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how challenging these times are for many businesses,” said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of WEX’s over-the-road business. “We’re thrilled our merchant partners came together to offer this discount network to our trucking customers who are providing such a critical service by continuing to deliver goods and services to all of us right now.”

WEX EDGE, launched in May, is a business savings network designed to provide small businesses with savings offers that are typically only available to larger companies. Through the network, businesses can purchase products and services at discounted prices, using their existing WEX fuel account to pay for these services.

