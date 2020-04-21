PennFleet named HDA Truck Pride’s truck service expert of the year

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and service to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, has named PennFleet as its 2019 Truck Service Expert of the Year. Based in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, PennFleet has been a truck service expert since 2016 and is sponsored by Triple R Truck Parts.

An April 20 announcement from HDA Truck Pride states that PennFleet is a great example to the industry on employing progressive concepts to a thriving business, adding that the company’s approach to business is deeply rooted in its core values. The statement continues, noting that partnership, integrity, financial responsibility, optimism, communication and respect are part of PennFleet’s daily operations. The shop runs 100% on solar power and is heated using recycled motor oil. The company is grid-free and works constantly to reduce its carbon footprint. In addition, PennFleet uses technology in all aspects of the business, including inventory control, tool usage and diagnostic hookups.

“To say PennFleet has led its marketplace would be an understatement,” said Tina Hubbard, president of HDA Truck Pride.

“Their dedication to their customers, their suppliers and the industry shines through in everything they do,” she continued. “Most recently, when Pennsylvania rest stops were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, PennFleet opened their parking lot and offered not only a place for drivers to stop and rest but also offered complimentary food, beverages and sanitation stations. They recognized a need in their area and didn’t stop until it was fulfilled.”

Jim Kolea, president of PennFleet, said the distinction is an honor for the organization.

“We’re humbled to be named the 2019 TSE of the Year. Our team has worked hard, and this recognition is so well deserved for them,” he said.

“I would not be where I am today as a businessman without the main motivating factor in my life, Jesus Christ,” Kolea continued. “Thank you to our distributor, Triple R Truck Parts, for treating us as a partner, and to HDA Truck Pride for providing valuable resources for businesses like ours.”