Pilot Co. introduces rebranded fuel card with new fleet benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co., which operates Pilot and Flying J travel centers, has rebranded its commercial-fleet credit card and rewards program. The new Axle Fuel Card promises quick credit approvals and enhanced payment terms, money-back rewards, and loyalty benefits for fleet drivers.

“In the current environment, trucking companies and their drivers are facing unprecedented challenges as they work incredibly hard to supply our country. The majority of goods that we rely on every day are transported by truck, and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them moving,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co. “Through the new Axle Fuel Card, we’re able to extend much-needed credit to the industry with added rewards for fleets and professional drivers. Our goal is to provide fleets of all sizes with a reliable credit solution that fuels their business and enables them to focus on the road ahead.”

The Axle Fuel Card is accepted at more than 950 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including Pilot and Flying J travel centers, the One9 Fuel Network and Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Centers. The card can be used for fuel purchases, truck care services and select truck merchandise, as determined by each fleet.

Pilot Co. says the Axle Fuel Card has no transaction, account management, annual or other hidden fees and that money-back rewards earned go toward fuel purchases. In addition, users have access to an enhanced online account portal.

Drivers using the Axle Fuel Card will earn one bonus loyalty point per gallon at Pilot and Flying J locations and two bonus loyalty points per gallon at One9 Fuel Network locations. In addition, cardholders can receive savings at Pilot Flying J Truck care centers, including $30 off any tire or service and 10% off the service center’s hourly rate, and there is no callout fee for roadside service.

For more information, visit pilotflyingj.com/axle-fuel-card.