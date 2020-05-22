QuikQ offers simplified mobile CAT Scale payments through Weigh My Truck app

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — QuikQ LLC and CAT Scale have partnered to provide a convenient way for truck drivers to to pay for their weigh directly from the cab of their truck using the Weigh My Truck mobile app. QuikQ is a full-service fuel-payment solutions provider that offers a mobile app and other services.

CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck app allows drivers to weigh and then get the weights displayed on their mobile device without ever leaving the cab. The app will also email a locked PDF copy of the scale ticket to email addresses specified by the driver. After a driver creates an online account with Weigh My Truck, the app will store the driver’s QuikQ billing information, truck number, email preferences and historical weigh transactions. Fleets can also set up accounts that allow driver management and provide back-end data files.

“QuikQ’s philosophy of improving efficiencies for fleets is enhanced by our partnership with CAT Scale,” said Dean Troester, CEO of QuikQ LLC. “Our customers have seen improved hours-of-service utilization when fueling with our SmartQ RFID cardless process. The addition of mobile scale payments will give our customers more time on the road and improve the driver experience.”

Delia Meier, senior vice president of CAT Scale, said she is excited about the new partnership.

“Drivers and fleets alike have been able to realize significant time savings using the Weigh My Truck app,” Meier said. We are pleased to now be able to offer QuikQ card users the opportunity to use and benefit from Weigh My Truck.”