Roadrunner Freight to expand network with three new service centers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Roadrunner Freight, a national less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, plans to expand its network in August with the opening of three new service centers in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Riverside, California. The new facilities will add 169 dock doors to the carrier’s network.

“These network changes are part of a broader effort within Roadrunner Freight to significantly invest in service,” said Frank Hurst, president of Roadrunner Freight. “We have seen a surge in demand since beginning our ‘Ship It Like You Own It’ commitment in October last year, and we are excited to continue growing our network to benefit both our customers and drivers.”

On Aug. 17, Roadrunner Freight’s Chicago-area service center will move to a new 93,000-square-foot facility at 850 Windham Parkway in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The facility will also house Roadrunner Freight’s corporate functions, including linehaul, safety and human resources.

“This new service center in Chicago will be double the size of our existing facility,” said Joseph Toussaint, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Roadrunner Freight. “Chicago is one of our busiest markets, and this state-of-the-art facility will drastically increase our available capacity.”

Expected to open Aug. 3, the new Philadelphia facility is at 3820 N 2nd Street.

“In addition to improved local service in the Philadelphia market, this facility will serve as a gateway into the Northeast and provide improved transit times and service,” said Doug Kasel, vice president of Eastern operations for Roadrunner Freight.

A new location slated to open in early August, the Riverside, California facility will provide support to the Roadrunner Freight’s e-Commerce service offering. This facility will combine with existing service centers in Los Angeles and Commerce, California, to give Roadrunner Freight 280 dock doors and 257,909 square feet in the Southern California region. The Riverside location will be 6550 Box Springs Blvd.

“The opening of a third service center in the LA basin, and fourth in all of California, is a direct result of our growth within the e-Commerce industry,” Toussaint said. “The Riverside service center will work strategically with our commerce and Los Angeles facilities to continue providing high-quality LTL service to our retail and e-Commerce customers in these major markets.”

Hurst said the company is also reviewing additional locations for future expansion.