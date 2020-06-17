Ryder expands integrated partnership with Uber for Business, surpasses 100k rides

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc., a provider in supply chain, dedicated transportation and commercial fleet management solutions, recently announced its 100,000 ride using Uber for Business. By integrating directly into Uber for Business’ application programming interface, Ryder can request, manage and pay monthly for rides for its customers and employees at scale while providing an enhanced customer experience.

Since the Ryder’s partnership with Uber for Business in August 2018, rental, service and maintenance managers at Ryder in the U.S. and Canada have used Uber for Business to access transportation for drivers and technicians to and from both Ryder and customer locations, resulting in less customer downtime and a predictable cost per mile structure.

“Surpassing 100,000 rides through Uber for Business is a testament to the value this partnership has offered our customers,” said Rich Mohr, chief technology officer for Ryder’s fleet management solutions business. “From improving routing, planning and productivity to decreasing fuel costs and downtime, the platform has provided a customer-centric approach to modern commercial transportation services. We’re looking forward to deepening our partnership with Uber for Business to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The deployment of Uber for Business has improved the overall efficiency of Ryder’s operations. Through this partnership, Ryder has gained critical insights, such as the average time and distance of each ride, enabling the company to better allocate staff time and resources and be more flexible in meeting customer demands.

“Customer experiences matter more than ever right now. We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Ryder, and the advancements we’ve been able to make in terms of maximizing efficiency and delivering the best possible guest experience,” said Ronnie Gurion, global head of Uber for Business. “This milestone represents a significant technical achievement for Uber’s enterprise capabilities as we continue to rapidly innovate in order to help move what matters.”

Ryder customers who ride with Uber for Business do not need to have an Uber account or install the Uber app on their phones to use the service; Ryder directly coordinates the details on behalf of riders via Uber for Business.

Uber for Business allows Ryder to manage invoice and payment processes centrally and offers access to clear information on ride-level data to bill customers for specific rides or charge internal cost centers. Ryder can also identify opportunities to better manage pickup and delivery, as well as transportation of Ryder customers’ drivers to a replacement vehicle in situations when roadside assistance is needed, or to help with rental pickup and drop off.