Schneider, Blue Yonder collaborate to help shippers achieve optimized supply-chain management

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Schneider, a provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has collaborated with Blue Yonder to deliver a new carrier marketplace within the Blue Yonder transportation-management solution. The new dynamic-capacity pricing solution provides an integrated, seamless experience for shippers that pairs the power of dynamic pricing and visibility with the comprehensive solutions of Schneider’s portfolio, with Schneider’s brokerage division leading the adoption.

Using Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution, Schneider provides carriers and shippers with near-real-time matching of price and capacity, along with tracking capabilities, connected to and made available on Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources, spanning shippers’ digital supply-chain ecosystems, to leverage both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“Our collaboration with leading providers like Blue Yonder delivers big wins for shippers who are seeking a higher level of access, agility and transparency,” said Erin Van Zeeland, senior vice president and general manager of logistics services for Schneider. “What’s really exciting is that these real-time insights and automation are just the beginning of our work to help shippers better identify opportunities to save costs and enhance overall efficiency.”

The frictionless digital experience improves overall performance and speeds up the management of operations that are traditionally manual and time consuming (e.g., booking and tracking loads).

“We’re always looking for ways to yield ongoing ROI improvements for shippers through real-time visibility and automation,” said Terry Norton, vice president of the 3PL (third-party logistics) business unit for Blue Yonder. “Collaborating with Schneider provides them with a best-in-class solution built on our Luminate Platform that leverages innovative technology with a transportation provider who can deliver dynamic pricing options along with needed capacity.”