Schneider noted on Forbes’ 2020 list of employers providing positive environment for female associates

Kellylynn McLaughlin was appointed earlier this year as the first Driver Ambassador in Women In Trucking’s diversity recruitment program. McLaughlin works for Schneider, which was recently noted in Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Women. (Courtesy: Schneider)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Schneider has landed on Forbes’ third annual list Best Employers for Women, which recognizes companies that enact practices and policies to directly place women at the center of those efforts. More than 75,000 employees across the U.S. — 45,000 of them women — participated in the survey, revealing their experiences in the workplace.

Survey participants assessed their companies according to four different criteria:

  • Direct recommendations — work topics in general: Employees were asked questions about a series of statements regarding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, and workplace diversity.
  • Direct recommendations — topics relevant to women: Women were asked to rate their employers regarding issues such as parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.
  • Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. For these questions, only the recommendations of women were considered.
  • Diversity among top executives: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women,” said Angela Fish, senior vice president of human resources at Schneider. “Our objective continues to be to promote diversity, inclusion and equality at all levels in the workplace and cultivate an environment where associates are included, respected and have the opportunity to grow and succeed. It’s very rewarding to see the effects of our efforts reflected through the results of this survey.”

