Spot rates rise as number of available trucks drops

According to information released by DAT on May 19, spot market metrics continued their upward trend the week of May 11-17, with ratios on the DAT One network climbing in response to seasonal demand.

As some states attempt to return to normal life and produce enters supply chains, the increased demand brings some relief for carriers that have struggled with low rates during the COVID-19 crisis. For the latest freight forecasts in response to COVID-19, visit DAT.com/COVID-19. For more info on lane rates, check out the Rate Trend of the Week on the DAT blog.

The charts below show the national average rates for the month to date, including fuel surcharges.