Trimble, Kuebix launch next-generation Community Load Match capabilities to simplify finding, filling truckload capacity

Trimble and Kuebix have added new capabilities to the Community Load Match platform, a service that facilitates collaboration between shippers and carriers to optimize how freight moves throughout the supply chain. Kuebix was acquired by Trimble in January.

The latest version of Community Load Match, the first milestone since the two companies joined forces, enables shippers to use advanced matching capabilities to more easily find available carriers for truckload shipments and leverage improved map visualization through Trimble MAPS. These capabilities give carriers direct access to Kuebix’s community of more than 20,000 shippers for matching shipment requirements with available truckload capacity.

“Just four months post-acquisition, a joint Trimble-Kuebix team is releasing the next-generation capabilities of Community Load Match, powered by our community of shippers and a rapidly growing network of Trimble carriers,” said Dan Clark, Kuebix founder and Trimble vice president of product innovation and strategy. “This is an exciting first step as we pursue our vision of a truly connected supply chain.”

Kuebix integrates with Trimble’s Innovative, TMW.Suite and TruckMate carrier transportation management systems (TMS), allowing shipment data to seamlessly flow between systems for maximum efficiency. Connecting Kuebix shippers with Trimble’s carrier network through a single integrated platform brings together two of the largest shipper-carrier ecosystems in North America.

Community Load Match connects shippers with a rapidly growing carrier community from Trimble’s network of 1.3 million commercial trucks, digital freight-matching services and brokers to meet truckload needs on one platform. Shippers can easily request and receive rates from the carrier community, including their contracted carriers. Kuebix’s shipping community is composed almost entirely of direct shippers and manufacturers, resulting in a high-quality source of freight for carriers. Community Load Match provides the ability to designate preferred lanes, ensuring that carriers are only connected with shipping customers with requirements in lanes they are looking to fill. Kuebix also offers shippers complimentary rate assessments leveraging community carriers to optimize logistics operations and source new capacity.

“Trimble’s acquisition of Kuebix is part of our strategy to enable a collaborative, fully connected supply chain,” said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. “The evolution of the Community Load Match platform represents a tangible step toward achieving this mission, making it easier for shippers and carriers to work together to identify capacity and more efficiently move freight.”

Shippers can find more information, as well as how to start a 60-day free trial of Kuebix Business Pro TMS here. Carriers can find out about becoming a Kuebix Community Carrier here.