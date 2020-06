According to DAT trendlines, spot market recovery sped up the week of May 25-31. Large increases in load-to-truck ratios indicated higher demand for dry van, refrigerated and flatbed shipments. Truckload rates followed suit, rising on most lanes and gaining momentum as the industry heads into June, typically a peak month for the spot market.

The charts below, courtesy of DAT, show the national average rates for the month to date, including fuel surcharges.