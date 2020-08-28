Trucks moved $56 billion in transborder freight during June, up 44% from May

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
19
Flags of Canada US and Mexico
In June 2020, transborder freight between the U.S., Canada and Mexico jumped 46.3% from May but still fell 20.9% short compared to June of 2019.

WASHINGTON — An Aug. 25 bulletin from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) showed improvement in the North American freight industry in June after drop-offs in April and May. Data in the DOT release was not seasonally adjusted or adjusted for inflation.

According to the bulletin, transborder freight between the U.S., Canada and Mexico rebounded in June with $82.1 billion in freight moved across all modes of transportation, a 46.3% improvement over May and up 41.2% from April. Even with these signs of improvement, June’s transborder freight value was down 20.9% compared to June 2019.

Total transborder freight between the U.S. and Canada was up 31.8% from May, but down 23.1% from June 2019. Freight movement between the U.S. and Mexico was up 64% from May and down 18.7% from June 2019.

Trucks moved $56.5 billion in freight across the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders during June, accounting for 68.8% of all transborder freight for the month, with totals of $31 billion and $25.4 billion, respectively. Compared to May, U.S.-Mexico freight increased by 58.5% but was down 12.9% from June 2019. U.S.-Canada freight rose 30% from May but was down 15.2% from June 2019.

According to the DOT bulletin, the three busiest truck border ports, accounting for 44.9% of all transborder truck freight, were Laredo, Texas ($12.5 billion; Detroit ($7.9 billion); and Ysleta, Texas ($4.9 billion). The top three truck commodities (49.5% of total transborder truck freight) included computers and parts ($11.6 billion), electrical machinery ($9 billion) and vehicles and parts ($7.3 billion).

Other modes of transborder freight movement during June included rail ($11.3 billion), vessel ($3.8 billion), air ($3.4 billion) and pipeline ($2.8 billion).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck on Wet Road

Tropical storms stir up spot market activity along Gulf Coast as shippers reposition freight

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spot truckload freight activity jumped last week, Aug. 17-23, as shippers and logistics companies began to reposition freight ahead of two...
Kenworth T680 web

PACCAR sees $3.57 billion revenue drop in 2020 second quarter

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the trucking industry during 2020, and PACCAR’s second-quarter figures show that even OEM giants are...
NFI Trucks web

NFI Industries, Blue Yonder team up to offer on-the-spot price quotes, freight capacity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., and CAMDEN, N.J. — NFI Industries has collaborated with Blue Yonder to offer on-the-spot price quoting and freight capacity through an integration with...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here