Trucks moved almost 12 billion tons of freight across America last year, ATA report shows

ARLINGTON, Va. — The trucking industry generated $791.7 billion in revenue in 2019, moving 11.84 billion tons of freight, according to ATA American Trucking Trends 2020, the latest edition of American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) annual report produced by the association’s economic department.

“Despite a challenging year, the data contained in American Trucking Trends shows the industry was in good shape entering the global pandemic,” said Bob Costello, chief economist for ATA. “Trends continues to be an indispensable, one-stop resource for decision makers to have the latest information about the state of the trucking industry.”

Other findings in the report include:

In 2019, trucking’s revenues accounted for 80.4% of the nation’s freight bill.

Trucks moved 67.7% of surface freight between the U.S. and Canada and 83.1% of cross-border trade with Mexico, for a total of $772 billion worth of goods.

There are 7.95 million people employed in trucking-related jobs, up 140,000 from the previous year. This includes 3.6 million professional drivers.

Women make up 6.7% of the industry’s drivers and minorities account for 41.5% of truckers.

Most carriers are small companies — 91.3% of fleets operate six or fewer trucks and 97.4% operate 20 or fewer.

“Sound policy relies on sound data, and American Trucking Trends contains the kind of up-to-date, reliable data that policymakers need to do their job,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA.

