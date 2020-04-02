Tyson to give ‘thank-you’ bonuses to front-line workers, truck drivers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. –Tyson Foods Inc. recently announced it will pay approximately $60 million in “thank-you” bonuses to 116,000 front-line workers and Tyson truckers in the U.S. who support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible team members will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. “Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation. The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.”

The payments are in addition to other changes Tyson Foods has made to protect and support workers and to ensure continuity in the U.S. food system.

The company is restricting visitor access to its facilities and relaxed its attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet child care needs. It has implemented the use of temporal thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities and expects delivery of infrared temperature scanners following a successful trial.

In addition, the company is offering protective face coverings for production workers who request them and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on additional guidance on the use of personal protective equipment.

Tyson Foods, which has mandatory health care coverage, is waiving the five-consecutive-day waiting period for short-term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19 and is making other COVID-19-related health-insurance accommodations.