Volvo Trucks dealer Northwest Equipment Sales adds first location in Washington State

BURBANK, Wash. — Volvo Trucks North America dealership Northwest Equipment Sales has expanded its operations through the opening of a new location near the Tri-Cities, a growing metropolitan area comprising the greater Kennewick, Richland and Pasco communities in southeast Washington State.

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 171 Gateway Road in Burbank, Washington, marks the fourth overall site owned by the dealership.

“Northwest Equipment Sales is a valuable part of the Volvo Trucks family, and we appreciate its dedication in supporting the success of our customers over the years,” said Jeff Lester, senior vice president of sales at Volvo Trucks North America. “The dealership’s investment in the Tri-Cities area will help to support overall economic growth at a time when it’s needed most.”

The 30,000-square-foot facility, situated on 10 acres off U.S. 12, features four drive-through service bays and an end bay, and has the ability to accommodate up to 15 trucks. The dealership currently has eight service technicians and expects to have 18 employees total by the end of the year. The facility also offers $250,000 in parts inventory, with plans to increase that amount over the next few months.

Construction at the Tri-Cities facility began in March 2019 but was suspended March 23, 2020, due to state restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dealership was eventually deemed an essential business by the state of Washington, and construction resumed March 31.

“We are pleased that we were able to move forward with opening our new facility in one of the fastest growing areas in Washington, despite the challenges created by COVID-19,” said Jesse Hibler, vice president of operations at Northwest Equipment Sales. “We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest level of customer service at all four of our locations.”

Northwest Equipment Sales first opened its doors in 1981 in Twin Falls, Idaho, as a used-truck facility. Since then the company purchased a Volvo Trucks franchise and expanded to include locations in Boise, Idaho, in 1995 (also its corporate headquarters) and Hermiston, Oregon, in 2007. The dealership offers comprehensive transport solutions, including new/used trucks and trailers, as well as aftermarket parts and service, financing, leasing and rental.

“The investment made by Northwest Equipment Sales in this modern facility, advanced service and diagnostics tools, and highly trained technicians will provide Volvo Trucks customers with a welcoming and professional state-of-the-art experience,” Lester said.

For additional store information, click here.