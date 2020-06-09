Werner founder steps down after 65 years

OMAHA, Neb. — Many driving entrepreneurs experience the pride in seeing their name on the side of their truck. Imagine seeing it on more than 10,000 trucks. Only a few truckers reach that lofty status, and CL Werner is one of them.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced on June 4 that Werner is stepping down as Executive Chairman. The action was effective May 31, 2020. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the board of directors until his current term expires in May 2021.

The board of directors appointed current President and CEO of the company, Derek Leathers to the position of Vice Chairman, effective May 31, 2020. Werner recommended that, at the end of his current term, Leathers be named Chairman.

Like a few other trucking entrepreneurs, Werner started his company with one truck back in 1956. He replaced that truck with two more and continued to grow the fledgling company through the years. His creation has grown to its current size and also become the largest cross-border carrier with Mexico.

“All I ever wanted to do was drive a truck,” said Werner. “As the first driver for our company, I know first-hand that professional drivers are, and have always been, the backbone of our country. America is witnessing that now more than ever. I’ve been proud to have created such a company.”

Concerning his decision to step down, he said, “There comes a moment when you know it’s just time to move on. I’m in good health, and Werner has never been in a better position than it is today. So now is the time. I have the utmost confidence in Derek and his leadership team to continue to take Werner to the next level and beyond.”

Werner Enterprises is known in the trucking industry for being a pioneer of paperless driver logs, implementing computerized logging for its drivers in the mid-1990s. Among its service offerings are dedicated, regional, expedited van and refrigerated hauling. The company has offices in Canada, Mexico and China, in addition to its U.S. facilities, providing service to every continent except Antarctica.

Werner Enterprises’ can be found on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “WERN.”

For further information, visit the Werner website (werner.com).