XPO Logistics appoints LaQuenta Jacobs as chief diversity officer

The Trucker News Staff
LaQuenta Jacobs
XPO Logistics has appointed LaQuenta Jacobs to the newly created role of chief diversity officer. (Courtesy: XPO Logistics)

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics, Inc.  has appointed LaQuenta Jacobs to the newly created position of chief diversity officer, effective August 3, 2020. Jacobs will provide cultural leadership and strategic direction as an advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusion at XPO. She will report directly to the chief executive officer.

According to a news release from XPO, Jacobs is a progressive human resources executive with 23 years of experience leading organizational development initiatives for global public companies. She joined XPO in 2018 as head of human resources for the company’s last mile business unit, with responsibility for HR and recruiting operations in the United States and Canada.

Prior to XPO, Jacobs championed inclusivity in senior HR roles with Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Home Depot, Inc., Turner Broadcasting Systems, Inc., and Georgia-Pacific Corporation, among others. She has a degree in psychology from Clark Atlanta University.

“I’m delighted that our first chief diversity officer is such a qualified candidate from within our own organization,” said Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics. “LaQuenta is a unique talent — she cares deeply about the human aspects of diversity, and also knows how to advance cultural development within a public company of XPO’s size, with almost 100,000 employees. I look forward to working with LaQuenta in her new role.”

