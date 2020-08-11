YRC Freight expands regional next-day service to 11 new locations in the mid-South region of U.S.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — YRC Freight, part of YRC Worldwide, has expanded its regional next-day service to the mid-South region of the U.S. as well as to Waco, Texas. This addition of two-day shipping lanes is the latest step in YRC Worldwide’s enterprise network optimization strategy.

“Through regional next-day service, our customers in Texas and the mid-South can access just-in-time scheduling that offers benefits of lowered inventory cost and fewer supply chain interruptions,” said Scott Ware, chief network officer. “Results have been very successful since we launched regional next-day service in Texas last fall, and it’s exciting to be expanding the service in six new states.”

YRC Freight’s regional next-day service in Texas connects 11 terminals across the state. Locations in the mid-South that are now connected through the network and have access to regional next-day service include Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas; Springfield, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Shreveport, Louisiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Texarkana, Texas.

YRC Freight is currently performing at or above best-in-class competitors with a 98.5% on-time performance and a claims ratio of 0.13%, according to a statement supplied by the company.

“The expansion of regional next-day services is a strategic investment to position YRC Freight for growth, operational improvements and continued responsiveness in servicing our customers with the YRC Worldwide companies’ strong, flexible network,” said Jason Bergman, chief customer officer. “We remain obsessive about providing safe, fast, reliable and high-quality service to our customers.”

