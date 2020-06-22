YRC Freight recognized as NASSTRAC National LTL Carrier of the Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —YRC Freight has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year for 2019 by the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC). This marks the fifth time YRC Freight has earned the honor.

Through its annual Carrier of the Year awards program, NASSTRAC recognizes carriers that demonstrate excellence in transportation, and at the same time helps shippers identify the best of the best in carrier performance and value. YRC Freight’s selection for this award indicates the carrier’s focus on providing superior LTL freight services.

“It’s truly an honor when a customer spotlights a job well done with ‘Carrier of the Year’ recognition,” said Jason Bergman, YRC Worldwide’s chief customer officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “It’s especially humbling when our transportation and logistics peers in NASSTRAC award our superior customer service.”

YRC Freight also earned NASSTRAC’s Carrier of the Year title in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2009. NASSTRAC selects recipients for its annual awards based on an online survey of association members, who were asked to rank carriers in five key areas of performance — customer service; operational excellence; delivery flexibility, billing accuracy and claims resolution; business relationship effectiveness; and technology leadership.

YRC Freight was also recognized by Women In Trucking as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for 2019 and was noted as a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics magazine. In addition, YRC Freight was recognized as GlobalTranz 2019 Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL; DICK’s Sporting Goods Carrier of the Year; and Freight Center Diamond Partner of the Year.