Truckload Authority January/February 2026 – Digital Edition

Access the full digital editions of The Trucker Media Group’s past and current issues online for a complete look at trucking industry’s news and insights not found anywhere else. The publications feature in-depth reporting, industry news, feature stories, regulatory updates, job market information and resources, and other special coverage.

Truckload Authority is the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), and includes updates on government regulations, updates from the TCA President and Chairman, and other trucking related articles and topics. Truckload Authority is published six times a year, and is mailed directly to TCA members, trucking industry senior management and C-level executives. To subscribe to Truckload Authority Click Here

The Trucker was the most widely read trucking industry newspaper for more than 35 years and was last published in December 2023.

The Trucker Jobs Magazine was the industry’s go-to source for truck driving jobs and job resources and was last published in August 2023.