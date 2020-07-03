10 fleets will win year’s supply of diesel exhaust fluid in BlueDEF ‘small business stimulus’ contest

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has experienced a significant economic downturn and faced challenges like never before. Amid the panic of a global crisis, one group of unsung heroes has continued with “business as usual” to keep grocery store shelves stocked, hospitals and health care facilities supplied with vital medications and personal protective equipment, and much more. Those unsung heroes are the professional truck drivers of North America.

BlueDEF, a major producer of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is offering some of those heroes a chance to tell their story and win a year’s supply of DEF with its Small Business Stimulus contest. The goal of the contest is to help small, family-owned business fleets across the country that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to take one more worry off their shoulders as they continue to keep America moving.

To find out more about the contest and complete an online entry, click here. The entry deadline for the contest is July 17 at 11:59 CST. To qualify for the prize a company must meet all the following basic criteria:

Fleet Size: A minimum of 1 with a maximum of 20 total vehicles.

Small Business: Defined as a minimum of 1 to a maximum of 50 employees.

Operate class 3 to class 8 vehicles.

Freight Type: Any type of delivery service that meets the above criteria qualifies for entry.

Judges will select the 10 grand-prize winners based on the following criteria:

Originality.

Description of the family business’ need for winning the stimulus contest as described in both the online questionnaire and the submitted video/photo that addresses the need.

Quality of the entry.

A total of 10 grand prizes will be awarded to 10 winners after the conclusion of the contest period. Each grand-prize winner will receive 200 gallons of BlueDEF (80 containers, each containing 2.5 gallons), valued at approximately $1,200.