Volvo issues recall for transmission issues

WASHINGTON — Volvo Trucks is recalling approximately 162 model year 2022 VNL tractors for an issue with the ECM that affects the transmission, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents.

The NHTSA said that the electronic control unit software may allow the transmission to shift into neutral unexpectedly. Affected trucks include 2022 VNLs manufactured between Jan. 4, 2021 and Oct. 4, 2021, with a Cummins ISL and Eaton Endurant transmission.

The software issue deals with Volvo Electronic Control Unit software and is not an Eaton or Cummins issue, according to the recall notice.

Dealers will reprogram the ECM free of charge. Owners can contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 1-800-528-6586. With recall number RVXX2104. NHTSA’s recall number is 21V-781.