A. Duie Pyle grows Northeast presence with expanded distribution center in Massachusetts

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has expanded its Westfield Integrated Distribution Center, adding a new accessory transfer and distribution center to the current location at 66 Ampad Road in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The expansion includes a 35,500-square-foot service center and an 8,800-square-foot fleet maintenance facility. The distribution center now features 53 less-than-truckload (LTL) cross-dock doors, and the fleet maintenance facility has a three-bay shop and truck wash. The additions were built on Pyle’s existing 67-acre campus, which is already home to three warehouses comprising more than 820,000 square feet. The updated facility reopened July 27.

“We’re excited to increase capacity and services at our Westfield Integrated Distribution Center, as it provides us with additional capacity to better meet the needs of our LTL, warehouse and dedicated customers,” said John Luciani, chief operating officer of LTL solutions at Pyle. “Pyle’s first commitment is always our customers, and this expanded facility gives us an opportunity to make significant strides in improving transit times while providing greater operational flexibility for the western Massachusetts communities we service.”

As shipping demands surge and travel restrictions ebb amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyle’s expansion helps shorten transit times for essential and nonessential goods.

“A. Duie Pyle has been a great partner to the Westfield community, and it’s a pleasure to see their continued success and expansion,” said Westfield Mayor Donald Humason. “Despite the difficult year this has been for us all, we truly believe that Pyle’s Westfield Integrated Distribution Center will have a positive impact on our community and help us continue to regain momentum.”