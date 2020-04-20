ABS warning-light malfunction spurs PACCAR to recall more than 450,000 Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks

BELLEVUE, Wash. – PACCAR Inc. has announced a recall of 455,458 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks because of concerns that a blown fuse could prevent the illumination of dashboard warning lights in the case of a malfunction in the trucks’ antilock brakes or electronic stability control.

The risk of an accident increases when a driver is unaware of a faulty indicator light, according to documentation submitted by PACCAR to the National Highway Safety Administration in early April.

The noncompliance recall (NHSA recall 20V-199) includes trucks equipped with NAMUX Software that included the 25% voltage threshold setting for the ABS/ESC malfunction indicator lamp and affects 23 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks manufactured between Jan. 10, 2007 and July 10, 2019 (model years 2008-2020).

According to PACCAR’s submission, “The NAMUX software illuminates the Tractor ABS/ESC Lamps when the voltage from the ABS/ESC ECU at a specific input pin of the CECU cab controller drops below 25% of the battery input voltage present at the CECU. In the instance where the ABS/ESC ECU loses power (i.e. the fuse blows) the voltage being measured may not drop below the 25% voltage threshold; thus, the ABS and/or ESC malfunction lamp will not illuminate.”

“This recall is an outgrowth of investigation performed in connection with 18V-368. Further testing showed a larger population of vehicles was affected and proposed remedies were not effective,” PACCAR stated. “A new testing matrix and a bench test were developed in September 2018.”

The remedy consists of updating the NAMUX software within the cab control module, according to the report.

The following trucks are affected by the recall:

Peterbilt 330 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 335 (2008-2011)

Peterbilt 337 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 340 (2008-2011)

Peterbilt 348 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 365 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 367 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 384 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 386 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 387 (2008-2016)

Peterbilt 388 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 389 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 567 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 579 (2008-2019)

Peterbilt 587 (2008-2019)

Kenworth T170 (2008-2020)

Kenworth T270 (2008-2020)

Kenworth T370 (2008-2020)

Kenworth T660 (2008-2019)

Kenworth T680/2011-2020)

Kenworth T800 (2008-2020)

Kenworth T880 (2011-2020)

Kenworth W900 (2008-2020)

Dealers will be notified of the recall June 4 and customers will be notified on June 5, PACCAR said.