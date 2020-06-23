Alliance Parts opens 100th location in Lexington, South Carolina; adds new product lines

PORTLAND, Ore. —Alliance Parts, a brand of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), continues to expand its retail footprint with the opening of its 100th location at Excel Truck in Lexington, South Carolina. Alliance Parts’ growing retail footprint is complemented by an increasing portfolio of parts, helping to match customers with the right part for the job, and delivering value where and when needed most.

“Alliance Parts is committed to driving the highest value and maximizing uptime for our customers,” said Brian Lewallen, president of Alliance Parts & Detroit Reman. “Each new location helps place us within reach of more of our customers so that our growing portfolio of product lines can be at the right place at the right time to make the best customer experience even better.”

Recently opened Alliance Parts retail channels also include locations at the following dealerships:

Boston Freightliner in Brockton, Massachusetts;

Camions B L in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada;

Doggett in Searcy, Arkansas;

Freightliner & Western Star of Batavia in Batavia, New York;

Freightliner Manitoba in Rosser, Manitoba, Canada;

Freightliner Manitoba in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada;

Freightliner of Bridgeport in Swedesboro, New Jersey;

Freightliner of Philadelphia in Levittown, Pennsylvania;

FYDA Freightliner of Youngstown in Youngstown, Ohio;

Hartford Freightliner in Hartford, Connecticut;

I-State Distributor in Billings, Montana;

I-State Truck Center in Billings, Montana;

Johnson Truck Center in Manassas, Virginia;

Kentucky Truck Sales in Jeffersonville, Indiana;

Northwest Freightliner in Pacific, Washington;

Northwest Freightliner in Redmond, Oregon;

Northwest Western Star in Ridgefield, Washington;

Peach State in Atlanta, Georgia;

Redding Freightliner in Redding, California;

River States Truck and Trailer in La Crosse, Wisconsin;

Southport Truck Group in Lakeland, Florida;

TAG Truck Center in Tupelo, Mississippi;

Tardif Diesel in Ascot Corner, Quebec, Canada;

Trois Rivieres Freightliner in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada;

Western Star Trucks North in Acheson, Alberta, Canada;

Westlie Truck Center in Dickinson, North Dakota; and

Westlie Truck Center in Minot, North Dakota.

Alliance retail spaces primarily stock Alliance Parts and Detroit Reman products but, for added value, can be used as order-pickup locations for the full offering of DTNA Genuine and Premier parts to provide a one-stop shop for DTNA customers.

Recently added parts offerings from Alliance Parts include aerodynamic fairings and wheel covers; aluminum wheels; Detroit axle carriers, S60 fuel pumps, S60 oil pumps, S60 turbos, S60 water pumps, S60 injectors and Vpods; fenders; Freightliner Cascadia three-piece composite bumpers; height-control valves; and stainless-steel bumper guards.

All Alliance Parts meet or exceed original equipment specifications for quality, fit and finish and are backed by a one year/unlimited mile nationwide warranty. Visit www.AllianceParts.com for a complete list of Alliance Parts locations and available products.