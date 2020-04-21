ATRO Engineered Systems opens new distribution center in Atlanta

CLAIR, Mo. — ATRO Engineered Systems Inc., a manufacturer of parts for heavy-duty trucks, has expanded its distribution capability with a new warehouse facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The new facility joins ATRO’s existing distribution centers in St. Clair, Missouri; Dallas; Portland, Oregon; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and Ontario, Canada.

“We are excited to announce our growing distribution network,” said Will Gregerson, ATRO president. “The new warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, is essential in meeting the growing demand for superior ATRO polyurethane parts in the Southeastern area of the United States. We are continually looking for ways to improve the speed and efficiency of delivering products to our customers.”

ATRO was founded in 1987 by George Sturmon, an engineer who realized truck torque rods had a quality problem because the rubber bushings were failing. The heavy-duty trucking industry requires equally heavy-duty parts, so Sturmon set out to engineer a better solution. He designed a way to replace rubber with a custom blend of polyurethane to create torque rod bushings that lasted longer and performed better. Since then, ATRO has grown to a team of more than 100 employees and from producing a handful of parts to more than 1,000 different parts — including torque rods, of course. ATRO engineers custom design the urethane for each product based on the purpose served by the part — load bearing, dampening, transmission, shock absorption or stabilization — to maximize performance and longevity.

Orders for the Atlanta, GA facility can be placed through ATRO’s website or by contacting the company’s customer-service center; call 800-325-6114, fax 866-920-2005 or email customerservice@atrobushing.com. Same-day shipping is guaranteed for all orders placed by 3 p.m. CST, and will-call orders placed by 3 p.m. CST can be picked up same day.

ATRO maintains an extensive local sales and aftermarket distributor network throughout North America and has more than 3,000 distribution locations worldwide. The new warehouse will provide faster delivery of parts to the company’s Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina distributor partners.