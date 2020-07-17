Auburn University plans new autonomous-vehicle research facility, complete with test track

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
22
Auburn Truck Platoon Test
Auburn University’s GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory, part of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, conducts research on autonomous vehicle technology for both commercial and private use. This 2018 photo shows the first ever on-road commercial truck platooning trial in Canada, conducted by the university group in partnership with FPInnovations and Transport Canada. (Courtesy: Auburn University)

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University’s GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory (GAVLAB)is planning the addition of a sophisticated new autonomous vehicle research facility at Auburn’s National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) test track. The facility is expected to provide a garage with multiple bays and lifts for commercial trucks and passenger vehicles, office space for researchers, a conference room and an observation area overlooking NCAT’s 1.7-mile oval test track.

The building, estimated to cost approximately $800,000, will be one of the few autonomous research facilities in the nation attached to a test track. Currently, much of the work done by researchers in the university’s GAVLAB — such as debugging algorithms, installing sensors and running data analyses — is done outdoors, subject to sweltering summer sun, pop-up thunderstorms and other weather-related elements.

“The fact that we’ll have our own test track where we can run autonomous vehicles and autonomous testing attached to this facility, I think will be an unbelievably unique asset,” said David Bevly, the Bill and Lana McNair Distinguished Professor of mechanical engineering. Bevly serves as co-director of the GAVLAB, along with assistant research professor Scott Martin.

Since Bevly joined the Auburn engineering faculty in 2001, the GAVLAB has built a strong reputation in autonomous vehicle navigation and developed a broad sponsored research portfolio, with projects ranging from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Highway Administration to private industry partners.

With various sponsors visiting each month, the facility’s planned observation area will give the GAVLAB team a high-quality space to demonstrate its research. Bevly’s group has also conducted demonstrations for legislators and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“I think it will be a great facility for us as a team, but also to showcase our work,” Bevly said.

With a growing research thrust in transportation engineering, the autonomous research facility also demonstrates Auburn University’s commitment to supporting these research initiatives.

“Dave and his GAVLAB team are one of our top research groups on campus, and their work has elevated Auburn to an internationally prominent position in navigation and vehicle dynamics for autonomous vehicles,” said Jeff Suhling, the Quina Professor and department chair for mechanical engineering.

“Our department is proud to commit resources, along with the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, to support high-impact researchers,” Suhling continued. “We think this facility will really help set us apart from other universities in autonomous vehicle research.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Used Class 8 Trucks

June shows marked improvement, but year-to-date sales for used Class 8 tractors remain ‘flat,’...

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary used Class 8 volumes (same dealer sales) grew 54% month over month in June, according to the latest preliminary release...
Trucks at gas station

QuikQ fuel-purchase program links to McLeod’s LoadMaster software for streamlined fleet management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — QuikQ LLC, a provider of fuel cards and cardless fueling solutions, now features an upgraded interactive interface with...
Level 4 Autonomous Truck

Navistar partners with TuSimple, plans to produce self-driving Class 8 trucks by 2024

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corp. has partnered with TuSimple to co-develop SAE Level 4 self-driving Class 8 trucks, the companies announced July 15. Level...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here