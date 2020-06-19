Axele TMS allows small, midsize FTL carriers to improve load planning and communications, increase profit

DALLAS — Global optimization intelligence company Optym has launched a new transportation management software (TMS) designed specifically for small and midsize truckload carriers that operate five to 50 trucks.

Axele offers predictive analytics that automate many of a trucking firm’s core functions — including load planning, matching drivers to loads and customer communications — to increase revenues and profitability. The software includes a mobile app for drivers that improves communications between headquarters, drivers and customers.

Optym, which has developed optimization solutions for some of the world’s largest and most respected airlines and trucking companies, leveraged its experience and proprietary algorithms to bring an unprecedented level of technology, innovation and optimization to the full truckload industry through Axele.

“Small and midsized firms don’t have the staff or the budget for costly TMS solutions that are also difficult to install and maintain, but they have a real need for intelligent solutions that will help them operate more efficiently and make better, more profitable decisions that are based on data,” said Vic Keller, CEO of Optym. “We took the best of what Optym does for airlines and large trucking companies and created software that is effective, affordable and almost effortless to implement.”

The company states that Axele is affordable, installs in a single day and can be easily used by dispatchers and drivers. In addition, Optym offers a 30-day free trial that allows carriers to test-drive features normally reserved for premium service subscribers. After 30 days, users can continue to use the free standard version of Axele or opt for the professional version, which provides access to the full set of features and functionalities.

“In the trucking business, it’s really easy to lose money if you don’t have the right TMS to manage your business,” said John Ganiev, owner of Dream Transportation LLC in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “I can open up Axele and figure out exactly what is going on in my business by just looking at the dashboard. Axele allows load creation with just two clicks. We also find it very useful regarding compliance. We can make accurate decisions satisfying FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) rules and driver’s preferences.”

Axele allows dispatchers at smaller FTL carriers to be more efficient and profitable because they can automatically search load boards, such as DAT and TruckStop, to find the most profitable loads that make sense for their company, shippers and drivers. Carriers can also easily connect to electronic logging devices (ELDs), market rates, maps and their internal accounting systems, among other databases. In addition, Axele can help improve driver retention and job satisfaction by finding optimal loads for drivers based on their locations, preferences, deadhead travel and hours of service.

“Keeping drivers happy and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction are very important to carriers,” Keller said. “Axele allows carriers to improve both, giving all the parties involved —dispatchers, drivers and customers — better communications and greater visibility into the processes and the ability to trace their loads.”

Carriers can communicate seamlessly to drivers via the mobile app on assigned loads as well as invoicing and driver settlements. Axele also provides carriers the ability to communicate with their customers in real time about a load’s location and estimated time of arrival, as well as by sharing when and where a truck will be available.

All information is displayed on a live dispatch board, allowing carriers to track and manage all their assets, including drivers, tractors, trailers and loads, in real time. The portal also allows for the monitoring of drivers’ schedules and notifies planners and dispatchers of driver availability and location.